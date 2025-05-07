JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Stock Price

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

ABR stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 37.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.9% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 177,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 102,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

