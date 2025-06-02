Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 53 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after buying an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,564,961,000 after buying an additional 12,000,745 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $203.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.57 and its 200 day moving average is $208.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

