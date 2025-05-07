Chubb (CB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chubb (NYSE: CB):

4/28/2025 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $303.00 to $304.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2025 – Chubb had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

4/24/2025 – Chubb had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $316.00 to $314.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2025 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $268.00 to $278.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Chubb had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $324.00 to $321.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $307.00 to $308.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Chubb had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $271.00 to $268.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Chubb had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $329.00 to $316.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $298.00 to $303.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $307.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2025 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $289.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.25 and its 200-day moving average is $280.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $115.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $250.90 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Chubb

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

