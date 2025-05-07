Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $807,000 in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OBK shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Origin Bancorp from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBK opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.67. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $41.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

