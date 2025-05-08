Analysts Set Expectations for Colabor Group Q3 Earnings

Get Colabor Group alerts:

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colabor Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Colabor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Colabor Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Colabor Group from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Colabor Group stock opened at C$0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61. The stock has a market cap of C$80.70 million, a P/E ratio of 90.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.94. Colabor Group has a 12-month low of C$0.79 and a 12-month high of C$1.52.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

