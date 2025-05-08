Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $18.01 Million Stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,134,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,784 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $18,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $817.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.08 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 30,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,272.33. This trade represents a 39.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian Nebreda purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $149,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,889.25. The trade was a 24.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 79,000 shares of company stock worth $499,665 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLNC shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

