Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.75.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Melius Research raised shares of Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total value of $3,610,934.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,393.97. This represents a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Marriott International by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $255.99 on Thursday. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.51 and a 200-day moving average of $266.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

