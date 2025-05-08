What is Wedbush’s Estimate for VICI Properties Q2 Earnings?

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a report issued on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in VICI Properties by 362.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5,555.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.20%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.