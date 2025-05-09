Analysts Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price at $83.77

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,086,508,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,529,823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313,783 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,804,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,198 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average is $77.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

