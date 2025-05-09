Analysts Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Target Price at $18.13

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.14.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. StockNews.com cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wolverine World Wide

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 10.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.62. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Free Report

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.