Analysts Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Target Price at $18.13

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.14.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. StockNews.com cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.
Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.62. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14.
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
