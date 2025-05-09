BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 615,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of BayCom worth $16,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BayCom by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BayCom by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 434,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BayCom by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George J. Guarini sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,872.50. The trade was a 36.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Stock Performance

Shares of BCML stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $296.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. BayCom Corp has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 million. BayCom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BayCom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded shares of BayCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

BayCom Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

