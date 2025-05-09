Brokerages Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Price Target at $3.14

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.63.
HPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research set a $8.00 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance
Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $320.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.29.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Pacific Properties
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- IBM’s AI Offensive: Assessing IBM’s Path to Renewed Growth
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Rockwell Automation: Tailwinds From Onshoring U.S. Production
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Is Energy Transfer Undervalued or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.