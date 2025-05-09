Brokerages Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Price Target at $3.14

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

HPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research set a $8.00 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,054,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,464,000 after buying an additional 7,303,472 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,384,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,668,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 458,783 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,008,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 61,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $320.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.29.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

