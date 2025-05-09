Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $15.91 Million Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CareDx were worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CareDx alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 771.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CareDx by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in CareDx by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at CareDx

In other CareDx news, Director Christine Cournoyer sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $235,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,445.85. The trade was a 31.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $228,831.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,481.89. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,246 shares of company stock worth $469,498 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Stock Up 4.4 %

CDNA stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.27. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $34.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CDNA

CareDx Profile

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.