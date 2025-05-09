Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,023 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 890,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Prudential were worth $14,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,207,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Prudential by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,554,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after acquiring an additional 968,317 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Prudential by 1,133.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,051,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 965,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,236,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,713,000 after acquiring an additional 943,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth $1,917,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PUK shares. StockNews.com raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Prudential Stock Down 0.7 %

PUK stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3258 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.24. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.02%.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

