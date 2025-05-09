EOG Resources FY2026 EPS Decreased by Capital One Financial

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Capital One Financial dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $9.77 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.98. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $148.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.95.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in EOG Resources by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

