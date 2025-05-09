Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for inTEST FY2029 Earnings

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for inTEST in a report issued on Monday, May 5th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year. Northland Capmk has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for inTEST’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). inTEST had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on inTEST from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

NYSE:INTT opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. inTEST has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Maginnis acquired 7,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $43,679.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,169.46. This trade represents a 10.72 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 42.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 117,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in inTEST by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 210,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its stake in inTEST by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

