QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives $192.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $145.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total transaction of $35,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,140.80. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,599 shares of company stock worth $5,733,290 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

