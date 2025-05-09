Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mattel Q3 Earnings

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Mattel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 6th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.49 million. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

MAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAT

Mattel Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MAT opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. Mattel has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $22.07.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Mattel by 995.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mattel by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 9,775.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.