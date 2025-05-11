Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.75% from the stock’s previous close.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.62.

Arhaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.65.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $311.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.76 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arhaus by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 537,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 157,515 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in Arhaus by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 332,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,670 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arhaus by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

