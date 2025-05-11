Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 1,961 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carson Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at $96,664,732.58. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $193.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

