Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $11.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $618.80 million, a P/E ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.83 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after buying an additional 14,747 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,966,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 68,546 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 600.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,085,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 930,061 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cantaloupe by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 900,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 456,199 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

