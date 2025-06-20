Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $289,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $174.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $93.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

