Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.75 and traded as high as C$4.85. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$4.77, with a volume of 34,196 shares trading hands.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

Dynacor Group Stock Up 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of C$141.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.38.

Dynacor Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Dynacor Group’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor, with 27 years of experience, is a Canadian-based dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor. The corporation is engaged in gold production by processing ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.