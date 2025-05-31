Trump Media & Technology Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 132,916 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 148% compared to the average daily volume of 53,697 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Swider sold 3,000 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,989 shares in the company, valued at $692,606.85. This trade represents a 10.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $431,709.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,828.50. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,365 shares of company stock valued at $5,410,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trump Media & Technology Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,006,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,136,000 after buying an additional 5,793,934 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,725,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 785.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 512,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 454,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,630,000 after purchasing an additional 386,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the first quarter worth $4,245,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DJT opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Trump Media & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 11,076.68% and a negative return on equity of 70.26%. The company had revenue of $821.20 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trump Media & Technology Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

