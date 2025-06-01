Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2025

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $235.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $222.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.12.

Read Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $274.03 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at $70,979,848.10. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.