Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 805.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $20,553,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 53,389 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $6,900,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 2,999.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,518,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $2.34 on Monday. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $389.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.77.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $435.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.21 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 12.87%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.12%.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

