Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers 1Spatial (LON:SPA) Price Target to GBX 95

1Spatial (LON:SPA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 105 ($1.42) to GBX 95 ($1.28) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.89% from the stock’s current price.

1Spatial Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of LON SPA opened at GBX 49.25 ($0.67) on Monday. 1Spatial has a 52-week low of GBX 43.50 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 72.99 ($0.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £55.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.14.

1Spatial (LON:SPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. 1Spatial had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 4.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that 1Spatial will post 2.5783133 earnings per share for the current year.

1Spatial Company Profile

1Spatial plc is a global leader in providing Location Master Data Management (LMDM) software, solutions and business applications, primarily to the Government, Utilities and Transport sectors via the 1Spatial platform. Our solutions ensure data governance, facilitating the efficient, effective and sustainable operation of customers around the world.

