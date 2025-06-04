HC Wainwright Upgrades PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) to “Buy”

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 250.32% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PolyPid’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.34 EPS.
PolyPid Stock Up 6.4%
PolyPid stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. PolyPid has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.49.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyPid
PolyPid Company Profile
PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.
