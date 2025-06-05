Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AGYS. Northland Securities set a $152.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Agilysys stock opened at $109.66 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.43 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $155,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,766.98. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

