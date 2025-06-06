UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 1,302.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $296.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.56 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

