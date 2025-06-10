UMB Bank n.a. Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Hexcel by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Hexcel Stock Up 1.7%

Hexcel stock opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

