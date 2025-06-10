Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,933 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $1,834,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

BIPC stock opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

