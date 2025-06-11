SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $154,137.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,950.42. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,691.52. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,507 shares of company stock worth $1,283,528. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOFI. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

