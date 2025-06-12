BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.73.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.7%

BorgWarner stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $910,572.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,042,724.43. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,546.25. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,515.0% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 63.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.