Critical Comparison: Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) & Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS – Get Free Report) and Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Linkers Industries and Vishay Intertechnology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linkers Industries $22.75 million 0.28 N/A N/A N/A Vishay Intertechnology $2.91 billion 0.74 -$31.15 million ($0.49) -32.40

Analyst Ratings

Linkers Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vishay Intertechnology.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Linkers Industries and Vishay Intertechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linkers Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vishay Intertechnology 0 2 0 0 2.00

Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.13%. Given Vishay Intertechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vishay Intertechnology is more favorable than Linkers Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Linkers Industries and Vishay Intertechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linkers Industries N/A N/A N/A Vishay Intertechnology -1.06% 3.06% 1.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vishay Intertechnology beats Linkers Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linkers Industries

Linkers Industries Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of manufacturing, supplying, and selling connectors, assemblies, wire, and cable harnesses. It operates through the following geographical segments: Thailand, Malaysia, Switzerland, the United States of America, and Others. The company was founded on December 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Sungai Petani, Malaysia.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments. The MOSFETs segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage Super Junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment contains standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules. The Resistors segment offers resistors, which are basic components used in various forms of electronic circuitry to adjust and regulate levels of voltage and current. The Inductors segment provides inductors for use as an internal magnetic field to change alternating current phase and resist alternating current. The Capacitors segment offers capacitors, which store energy and discharge it when needed. It sells its products under Siliconix, Dale, Draloric, Beyschlag, Sfernice, MCB, UltraSource, Applied Thin-Film Products, IHLP, HiRel Systems, Sprague, Vitramon, Barry, Roederstein, ESTA, and BCcomponents brand names. The company serves industrial, automotive, telecommunications, computing, consumer products, power supplies, military and aerospace, and medical end markets. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

