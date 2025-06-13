Analysts Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) PT at C$54.25

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

In other news, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.84, for a total value of C$358,720.00. Also, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.89, for a total value of C$193,005.00. Insiders have sold 69,500 shares of company stock worth $3,102,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$45.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$34.92 and a 52 week high of C$52.15.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

