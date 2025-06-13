Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives $88.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMAB shares. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at $33,617,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 1,173.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 252,315 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after buying an additional 40,878 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,660,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $105.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.89. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 51.74% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $174.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $2.1363 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

