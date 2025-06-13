Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives $88.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.38.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMAB shares. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of OMAB stock opened at $105.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.89. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 51.74% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $174.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $2.1363 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.