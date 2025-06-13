Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for WCC Earnings

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for WESCO International in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.37. The consensus estimate for WESCO International’s current full-year earnings is $13.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.60 EPS.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS.

WCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on WESCO International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WESCO International from $245.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on WESCO International from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on WESCO International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $176.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $125.21 and a twelve month high of $216.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in WESCO International by 46.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4538 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

