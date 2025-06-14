Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

Capital Power (TSE:CPXGet Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$59.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPX. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$63.11.

Capital Power Price Performance

CPX opened at C$56.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.05. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$38.33 and a 52 week high of C$68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.63, for a total value of C$51,590.14. Also, Senior Officer Sandra Anne Haskins sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$302,631.14. Insiders sold 8,672 shares of company stock valued at $460,121 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S.

