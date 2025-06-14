Helical (LON:HLCL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.56 ($2.67) and traded as high as GBX 218 ($2.96). Helical shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.96), with a volume of 51,216 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.80) price target on shares of Helical in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Helical Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 217.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 196.56. The firm has a market cap of £267.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 2.20 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Helical had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 65.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helical plc will post 8.3172892 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert Fowlds acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £47,250 ($64,111.26). Also, insider Richard Cotton bought 13,765 shares of Helical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £25,189.95 ($34,179.04). 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Helical

Helical is a Central London development focused real estate business listed on the London Stock Exchange. We create design-led, sustainable and inspiring spaces. We have a dynamic and experienced team with a broad skill set able to deliver optimal solutions and enhanced value through innovative thinking and in depth market knowledge.

Our extensive track record in joint venture structuring and working in partnership underpins our reputation as one of London’s leading development specialists.

