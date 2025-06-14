Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.58.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Carnival Co. & from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

