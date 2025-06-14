Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $212,000 Stock Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

