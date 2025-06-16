Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,277.2% during the first quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 19,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 33.8% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 36,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

AMZN stock opened at $212.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

