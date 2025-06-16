CX Institutional Invests $164,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,848.08. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.17.

DPZ opened at $452.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $474.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.33. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.06 and a 12-month high of $535.98.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

