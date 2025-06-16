Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $17.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. TD Cowen cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Invesco from $19.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $16.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 99.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,026,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,598,000 after buying an additional 3,507,150 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,459,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 35.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,028,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,262,000 after buying an additional 2,882,928 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,138,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 2,385.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,711,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after buying an additional 1,642,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $14.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 67.20%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

