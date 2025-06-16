Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,184 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Viasat were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 850.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Viasat from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $12.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.98. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

