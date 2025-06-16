Short Interest in Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Expands By 100.0%

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tritax Big Box REIT Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTBXF opened at $2.05 on Monday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

