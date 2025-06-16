TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Shares Down 22.7% – Should You Sell?

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 22.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 777,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 364,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 price target on TNR Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

