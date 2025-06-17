Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for AstraZeneca

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $73.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $228.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.35. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 153,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 93,071 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

