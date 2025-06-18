Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Down 36.5% in May

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Down 4.4%

Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BKRIY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

